Bronx seniors face highest poverty rate in New York State, according to study

Many older adults in the Bronx are living in poverty and left without the option to retire, according to a study by The Center for an Urban Future.

Jonathan Bowles, executive director of The Center for an Urban Future, said the study looked at data from 2013-2023, and the findings in the Bronx were alarming.

"Twenty-five percent of all older adults in the Bronx today are living in poverty. It's the highest rate in the entire state of New York, and we've seen an increase by over 50% over the last decade," said Bowles.

Bronx seniors lacking in Social Security income

Bowles said as the number of Bronx residents 65 and older continues to increase, so does their vulnerability.

"So many people work their lives making fairly low wages, they didn't have enough money. And in a city with such a high cost of living to put money aside for retirement and, for many of them, particularly those who are immigrants, they're not benefiting fully from Social Security. In fact, we find that a pretty significant share of older adults in the Bronx are not receiving any Social Security income," Bowles said.

In fact, the study, which received support from the AARP, reports 63.6% of Bronx residents over 70 do not have retirement income, and nearly one in four reported no Social Security income.

Bowles said there are a number of things that are needed from the state to combat the issue.

"More than ever, these low income older adults are relying on food banks for their meals. Many of them are really falling into poverty at old age. We've got to make sure that there are the kind of Meals on Wheels programs that deliver to folks that can't get out to those food banks. We as a city need to be investing in housing, affordable housing for seniors," said Bowles.

"Our funds are just not going as far as it used to"

While living in their Bronx apartment for nearly 30 years, Patrick and Audrey Hoover have witnessed changes in their neighborhood and have adapted to stretching their dollars.

"We're shopping a lot more, but we're buying a lot less, or our funds are just not going as far as it used to," said Audrey Hoover.

Although the Hoovers are able to cut costs, they hope more will be done to help seniors.

"Whether it's health care, whether it's other benefits for seniors, a lot of times they're not taking into consideration the tech savviness of seniors and the language and things like that. So if any of these things could be addressed, in whatever ways," Hoover said.

To see the report from The Center for an Urban Future, click here.

