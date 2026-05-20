School bus in the Bronx partially trapped in a hole

A school bus partially fell into a hole in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. on East 180th Street and Bronx Park Avenue.

A school bus got caught in a hole in the Bronx on May 20, 2026. Citizen.com

Video from the scene shows the right rear wheel of the bus caught in the hole.

Emergency responders were on the scene.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

It's not the only sinkhole-related issue in New York City Wednesday. At LaGuardia Airport, a sinkhole was found near one of the runways, forcing that runway to shut down for emergency repairs.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.