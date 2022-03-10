Caught on camera: Man steals over $1,500 in electronics from Bronx school

NEW YORK - A man was caught on camera stealing from a school in the Bronx.

Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing electronics from a Bronx school on Feb. 28, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Video shows a suspect walking into the Early Childhood Discovery Center on East 168th Street in the Concourse section on Feb. 28.

Police say he stole various electronics, including a desktop computer, laptops and tablets. In all, they're worth more than $1,500.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.