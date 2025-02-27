Preston High School in the Bronx announces closure, sparking protest by families, staff

Preston High School in the Bronx is now part of the growing list of Catholic high schools facing closure, but dozens of students, parents and staff are calling for the doors to remain open.

Preston High School closing after 2024-25 school year

On Tuesday, an announcement was shared stating the school will close at the end of this academic school year.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York, the decision to close Preston High School was made by the school's Board of Trustees.

Gerilyn Harty shared she formerly served on that board. She said the letter sent out to families stated one of the reasons for the closure was due to low enrollment. Harty, however, said that is a false claim.

"The school is operating in the black. Enrollment is up. The only thing in the letter that they said they were closing the school for that is true is it's an old building. It's going to need care. But it has been cared for by the Preston administration for 50 years," Harty said.

"I'm supposed to be looking for colleges, not high schools"

Thursday morning, dozens of Preston High students, parents, alumni and staff gathered outside the school in protest.

Joann Salazar, a parent and alumni of Preston High School, said she wishes the school could remain open at least for a little while longer.

"If they had to close it for whatever reason, at least let the children that are here finish. So from the freshmen up, you don't let any incoming in anymore, I guess, if that's what you have to do," Salazar said.

The news of the closure is now altering the educational plans of current students, especially for those who are almost college-bound.

"I've worked here so hard to get good grades. I have internships, college opportunities. It's not fair," junior Mia Ocasio said. "Where are we supposed to go? Where am I going to graduate? I'm supposed to be looking for colleges, not high schools."

"I'm studying for my SAT. I'm studying for my AP test, and in the middle of all that, I'm looking for a new high school for my senior year. My year where I should be getting my acceptance letters," junior class president Cielo John said.

Many of Thursday's protesters said they will continue to fight for their school and will hold another rally on Sunday, outside the offices of the school's trustees.

The Preston High School Board of Trustees send CBS News New York the following statement in response to Thursday's protest:

"Everyone involved in these conversations through the years wanted Preston High School to become independent and remain open for students. We share the sadness with the students, staff, families and alumnae that a different outcome could not be reached. "Over 6 years ago, the Sisters of the Divine Compassion informed each of their ministries that they needed to begin the process of becoming independent. Each of the four ministries was able to seek their own support and structure to operate independently with the exception of Preston High School. "Continuing conversations were had with the Preston High School Administration and the Board of Trustees regularly through the years, all under the assumption that plans for Preston's independent operation were in process. Because of the lack of timely financial reporting or a clear focus on independence, Sisters of the Divine Compassion were appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2023. "During their tenure the Board's review of enrollment trends, current finances and future projections provided a picture that was not supportive of continuing Preston High School at its current location. Under the circumstances, the heartbreaking decision to close the school had to be made. "Questions about finances and enrollment to support continued operation of Preston High School independently would be best answered by the school administration."

