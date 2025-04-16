Watch CBS News

Bronx opera singer inspiring the next generation

Learning to sing opera has changed the life of one Bronx woman. It’s led her to sing at Carnegie Hall not once but three times. CBS News New York's Erica Lunsford shares how she’s hoping music will help change the lives of children in her community.
