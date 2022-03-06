Watch CBS News

Police searching for suspects accused of assaulting, robbing man inside Bronx deli

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a group of suspects after a robbery inside a Bronx deli.

It happened Friday afternoon in the Mount Eden section.

Police are looking for a group of suspects after a robbery inside a Bronx deli on March 4, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police say five suspects chased a man into a deli near East 173rd Street and Topping Avenue after he withdrew money from a nearby ATM.

The victim was hit in the face by one of the suspects, then punched and robbed.

The robbers reportedly got away with $600 and the man's cellphone.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

