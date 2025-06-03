Khmer Rouge refugees in the Bronx inspire the next generation through their resilience

New York's Cambodian population marks 50 years since immigrating to the Bronx

New York's Cambodian population marks 50 years since immigrating to the Bronx

New York's Cambodian population marks 50 years since immigrating to the Bronx

Following the war in Vietnam in the 1970s, thousands of people immigrated to the Bronx, including many fleeing the Khmer Rouge communist regime.

Moui Nguyen and Choeum Chy were among those who made the Bronx their home around that time. They describe the numerous challenges they faced, which included the language barrier, adapting to the culture, and earning a living.

MeKong NYC has served as an advocate for Southeast Asians in the Bronx for more than a decade.

Khamarin Nhann, the campaign director of Mekong NYC, said many of the refugees settled in neighborhoods like Fordham, University Heights and Bedford Park.

"This is a very important year for us to commemorate, to reflect, to really process, while also still trying to make sure that we are here, still thriving," shared Nhann.

Two refugees share their stories

Nguyen was born in Vietnam in 1937, and was drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. After 1975, he was placed into a re-education camp. He was released in the '90s, and Nguyen said he was brought straight to the Bronx through the Orderly Departure Program, which the United States government established in 1979 to help refugees leave the country.

Despite having government assistance upon arriving in the Bronx, Nguyen said he sometimes struggled to make ends meet and collected cans for extra money.

The transition to the Bronx also wasn't easy for Choeum Chy from Cambodia. He moved to the Bronx in 1986 when he was in his 30s.

"My first time when I just came to live in America, in the Bronx, I have been confusing. I am scary, you know?" Chy said.

At that time, people in his community started with low paying jobs in garment factories, or cleaning offices, Chy said. He explained those were the options for those who were not well educated. Chy said he wanted to share his story not only to speak on the struggles he and many others endured, but to also encourage the next generation to continue pursuing their education.

The challenges of those who relocated to the Bronx and beyond are appreciated by the younger generation.

"You hear their stories, especially all they've done to get here, it really just emphasizes just how strong they are for making it here and how they're able to sacrifice," said Brandon Sam, a Mekong NYC youth member.

You can email Erica with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.