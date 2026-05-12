NYPD seizes 299 marijuana plants from illegal Bronx grow house. Here's what we know.

The NYPD is actively looking for the person or people responsible for an apartment full of marijuana plants in the Bronx.

Neighbors told CBS News New York they had no clue what was happening inside.



299 marijuana plants seized

What started as a routine eviction quickly turned into an evacuation Tuesday after police entered apartment 1V at 750 Pelham Parkway South and found an illegal grow house containing hundreds of pounds of marijuana plants and THC flowers, along with growing canisters and chemicals.

In all, 299 plants were confiscated. The entire operation was hiding in plain sight, neighbors said.

The NYPD seized 299 marijuana plants inside what it says was an illegal grow house on Pelham Parkway South in the Bronx on May 12, 2026. CBS News New York

"It was so shocking and out of nowhere," resident Cris Bell said.

"I've been living here for seven years, and I've never seen anybody come in or come out of that specific apartment," Dynasty Vasquez added.

The NYPD said the unit included special ventilation and lighting systems to grow the plants. Even the power output was illegally altered to keep everything up and running inside, police said.

Vasquez, who lives right next door to the five-room apartment in question, said she had no clue about the illegal activity or the illegal renovations.

"I can't even believe that. I would've never expected that," Vasquez said.

Mystery surrounds apartment's occupants

No arrests were immediately made. Nobody was home when police arrived, adding to the neighbors' descriptions of the ghost of apartment 1V.

"We've never seen their face, who they were, or anything," Bell said. "Never seen them, and it's very shocking."

After the plants were confiscated by police, all that was left behind was crime tape and the vacate order out front.

But the mystery of the apartment's occupants continues.

"Like I said, I've never seen nobody come in or come out of this apartment," Vasquez said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.