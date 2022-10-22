Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for man wanted in Bronx hit-and-run
NYPD searching for man wanted in Bronx hit-and-run 00:25
Surveillance video shows a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.
The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx that happened on Oct. 7, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.

It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.

Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.

The driver then took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 7:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.