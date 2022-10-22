Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx that happened on Oct. 7, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.

It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.

Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.

The driver then took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.