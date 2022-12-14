Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children injured in Bronx hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two children in the Bronx.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at East 180th Street and Arthur Avenue in the Tremont section.

Police say it appears the driver fled the scene.

The children, whose ages are unknown at this time, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 10:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.