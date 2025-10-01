Bronx high-rise partially collapses after explosion. Video shows entire side of 20-story building gone.

An explosion rocked a Bronx high-rise Wednesday morning, causing the entire side of the 20-story building to collapse.

The FDNY said it responded to a report of a possible gas explosion, and that it appears the building's incinerator shaft may have collapsed.

Videos show a gaping hole in the side of the building and extensive damage all along Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

A portion of the Mitchel Houses in the Bronx is damaged after what the FDNY called a possible gas explosion on Oct. 1, 2025. Citizen.com

The explosion was reported around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Mitchel Houses, located at 205 Alexander Ave. near East 137th Street.

The 11-building complex encompasses two city blocks and was completed in 1966. According to the most recent NYCHA data, it houses approximately 3,500 residents in 1,730 units across 10 residential buildings. It also includes one non-residential building.

The incinerator shaft of a Bronx building collapsed after a gas explosion on Oct. 1, 2025. CBS News New York

The blast sent bricks, air conditioning units and other debris raining down onto nearby buildings and the sidewalk and street below. Water also appeared to be bubbling up from the ground, possibly from a damaged pipe.

Firefighters could be seen digging through the rubble and using drones and dogs to make sure no one was trapped underneath.

At this point, it's unclear if the building has been evacuated, and there's been no word on its structural stability. Residents told CBS News New York that at least two of the elevators were not working.

Con Edison and other agencies are responding to the scene. Several nearby streets are closed, and drivers are facing heavy delays around the area.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.

