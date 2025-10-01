Video shows the moment Bronx high-rise partially collapsed

Dramatic video captured the moment a ventilation shaft collapsed down the side of a building in the Bronx, crumbling into a pile of bricks.

New York City officials said it started with an explosion in the boiler room Wednesday morning, and caused the entire corner of the NYCHA high-rise to collapse.

Amazingly, no injuries were reported. Two wings of the 20-story building have been evacuated, and officials said gas, heat and hot water are turned off for the entire housing complex.

Video shows moment of Bronx collapse

The video shared with CBS News New York starts after part of the shaft has already collapsed.

Dust and smoke can be seen filling the air, while some people are heard screaming in the background.

Then about 20 seconds later, the upper portion of the shaft gives way and huge chunks of brick come plunging down.

Other videos posted online showed a gaping hole along the side of the residential building at the Mitchel Houses in Mott Haven.

Drone video surveys the damage

A drone is visible at the scene of the partial collapse of a Bronx high-rise at the Mitchel Houses in Mott Haven on Oct. 1, 2025. CBS News New York

The FDNY used drones and dogs to search the rubble, making sure no one was trapped underneath.

Another video shared on social media showed the drones flying alongside the exposed building and surveying the damage.

The incinerator shaft of a Bronx building collapsed after a gas explosion on Oct. 1, 2025. CBS News New York

Officials say they are now inspecting the foundation and individual apartments, while working to remove what's left of the shaft and access the basement so they can restore services.

Meanwhile, impacted residents can visit the Red Cross reception center inside the Mitchel Community Center at 210 Alexander Ave. or call NYCHA or 311 for more information.

