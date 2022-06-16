Police seek group accused of assaulting, robbing Bronx fruit stand worker

Police are trying to find a group of suspects wanted in connection to an assault and robbery at a Bronx fruit stand on May 28, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find a group of people accused of robbing a fruit stand worker in the South Bronx.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on May 28 at the corner of Griffin Place and East 149th Street.

Police say three people approached a fruit stand, and one person purchased a mango.

When the fruit stand worker pulled out his wallet to give the individual change, the three individuals allegedly punched him in the face and body, then one grabbed the wallet.

All three individuals then ran off, along with one other person. They got away with about $300 cash.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a bloody nose and bruising.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.