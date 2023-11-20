Watch CBS News
FDNY battling Bronx fire from all angles after it spread to at least 2 homes

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that's ripped through at least two homes Monday night in the Bronx. 

The fire on Bainbridge Avenue in the Fordham Heights section was called in just before 9:30 p.m. 

Firefighters were dousing the flames from all angles after the homes were fully engulfed at one point. 

Officials said one building is a private home and the other is a multi-story residential building. 

It was not immediately clear which home the fire started in. Neighboring homes were also damaged. 

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 10:56 PM EST

