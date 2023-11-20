FDNY battling Bronx fire from all angles after it spread to at least 2 homes

FDNY battling Bronx fire after it spread to 2 homes

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that's ripped through at least two homes Monday night in the Bronx.

The fire on Bainbridge Avenue in the Fordham Heights section was called in just before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were dousing the flames from all angles after the homes were fully engulfed at one point.

Officials said one building is a private home and the other is a multi-story residential building.

It was not immediately clear which home the fire started in. Neighboring homes were also damaged.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.