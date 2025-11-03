Watch CBS News
FDNY firefighter seriously injured battling Bronx fire

Jesse Zanger
A New York City firefighter has been hospitalized for injuries he suffered battling a blaze in the Bronx Monday morning. 

The fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. at East 171st Street and Clay Avenue. It quickly grew to three alarms as it spread from the top floor into the cockloft, which is the space between the top floor ceiling and the roof. 

We're told the firefighter suffered injuries and a mayday was called. He was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital for treatment in serious but stable condition. The FDNY said the firefighter was alert and conscious, and that the injuries occurred possibly after a fall. 

3-alarm-bronx-fire-vo-wcbsfn4k-hi-res-still-00-00-4916.jpg
The aftermath of a fire in the Bronx that left a firefighter injured on Nov. 3, 2025.  CBS News New York

Three others were hurt as well, including another firefighter and two civilians. 

Video from the scene showed several large holes in the roof of the building after the fire was extinguished. 

The fire was placed under control at 10:12 a.m. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

