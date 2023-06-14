Cats saved from apartment building 3 days after devastating Bronx fire

NEW YORK - Nearly 72 hours after an intense fire, residents in the Bronx were finally able to go back inside their apartment building Wednesday to retrieve essential items.

CBS2's cameras were rolling when two cats were walked out of 1420 Noble Ave. in the Soundview section of Bronx. The cats and other pets were rescued after being stranded inside for nearly three days. A fire tore through the building on Sunday, leaving no time for residents to get them out.

Kymel Hernandez, whose cats were rescued, says he had hope his cats would make it out OK.

"I seen one of them in the window yesterday, so it gave me a little bit of hope that they good," said Hernandez.

It is hard to fathom the total destruction on the fifth and sixth floors. CBS2 News obtained exclusive video of the fire's aftermath.

"The right side will not be accessed at all because there's no roof and it's not safe," said Alina Dowe, the Bronx Borough Director Community Affairs Unit.

After nearly three days without any answers, CBS2 News watched residents continue to congregate outside their apartment until they were let inside. On Wednesday afternoon, they got the OK to retrieve important items inside of their units.

"I'm out of work right now because I have to be here waiting for them to say when we can go inside and get some belongings," said Irene, who lives in the building with her family.

Department of Buildings says they issued a full vacate order because of the severe damage. They say it will be in place until necessary repairs are made.

"The process of this being fixed is minimum 30 days, if not more," said a DOB worker to residents.

Meanwhile, residents getting assistance from the Red Cross tell CBS2 News they're being housed in other boroughs.

"I asked for Queens or Manhattan or even in the Bronx, and they say they don't have anything and I don't believe that," said Irene.

City agencies are still investigating the cause of the fire.

