Firefighters battle blaze at Bronx apartment building
NEW YORK -- Smoke and flames shot into the sky Sunday as a massive fire burned at a Bronx apartment building.
Fire crews battled flames on the sixth floor of the building on Noble Avenue in the Soundview section.
Residents crowded the sidewalks, watching the FDNY try to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's unknown if anyone was injured.
