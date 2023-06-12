Firefighters battle blaze at Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- Smoke and flames shot into the sky Sunday as a massive fire burned at a Bronx apartment building.

Fire crews battled flames on the sixth floor of the building on Noble Avenue in the Soundview section.

FDNY Members are operating at a 5-alarm fire at 1420 Noble Avenue in the Bronx. The call came in at 7:09pm. Fire is on the top floor of a 6-story building. pic.twitter.com/NdY7FE2Vf4 — FDNY (@FDNY) June 12, 2023

Residents crowded the sidewalks, watching the FDNY try to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's unknown if anyone was injured.