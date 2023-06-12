Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle blaze at Bronx apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY responds to fire in Bronx building
FDNY responds to fire in Bronx building 00:28

NEW YORK -- Smoke and flames shot into the sky Sunday as a massive fire burned at a Bronx apartment building.

Fire crews battled flames on the sixth floor of the building on Noble Avenue in the Soundview section.

Residents crowded the sidewalks, watching the FDNY try to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.