Fire that led to Bronx explosion apparently sparked by tossed cigarette, witnesses say

Two FDNY firefighters remain hospitalized after a massive car explosion in the Bronx on Wednesday night, and witnesses say it all started with a cigarette.

Surveillance video shows what apparently started the chain reaction on Westchester Avenue in Longwood.

Video appears to show lit cigarette being discarded on sidewalk

In the video, someone appears to toss a lit cigarette onto the sidewalk. You can see the glow as it rolls or is blown towards the street, then disappears into mounds of trash.

A short time later, a small fire can be seen in the same area, and someone approaches, appearing to try to put it out.

Surveillance video from Nov. 5, 2025, appears to show someone toss a lit cigarette onto a sidewalk in the Bronx. A short time later, trash and cars caught fire, and there was a large explosion. CBS News New York

Fire officials said crews were sent to the scene just after 7 p.m. for reports of garbage and debris on fire on the sidewalk.

Shortly after they arrived, the explosion happened.

"Had to have been something big"

Witnesses say firefighters were blown backwards in the blast just as they arrived on scene, and one could be seen on all fours in the street.

"When the fire department came in, they came over here, and I say a few seconds after that, the big explosion," said Jose Rojas, a witness who called 911. "You see the firemen go to the side of the building."

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

"It could have been a leak somewhere or something. To have that fireball and the way the firemen were just engulfed, the whole truck and eight firefighters. Had to have been something big," said Brian Rivera, who works nearby.

Seven New York City firefighters were injured in an explosion in the Bronx on Nov. 5, 2025, fire officials say. Photo provided

Two firefighters remain in the hospital and are in stable condition, the FDNY says.

The vehicle that exploded was cleared from the scene Thursday morning, presumably for fire marshals to investigate. Residents in the area say the presence of trash is easier to explain.

"Just bad timing with the placement of the trash. Election Day, sanitation couldn't come get it, so the trash just kind of piled up," Rivera said.

On social media Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams called the explosion "an example of the dangers our first responders face every day."