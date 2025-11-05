7 firefighters injured in car fire, explosion in the Bronx

Seven firefighters were injured in an explosion in the Bronx on Wednesday, fire officials say.

According to officials, firefighters were sent to Westchester Avenue between Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street just after 7 p.m. for reports of garbage and debris on fire on the sidewalk. FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said a couple of cars were also on fire.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, Esposito said there was some sort of explosion that caused a "large fireball."

A total of seven firefighters were injured, including five who suffered burns to their hands and faces, Esposito said. Three firefighters were admitted to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening burns.

Esposito said all of the injured firefighters were awake, alert and speaking, and doctors said they are all expected to recover.

"I was talking to each of your members. You know, a wall of fire came on them and surrounded them, and what they were concerned about is their colleagues and their families. And there is a reason why we refer to you folks as New York's Bravest," Dr. Sheldon Teperman said.

"It's just a constant reminder of the dangers that our firefighters face in New York City every day," Esposito said.

The cause of the fire and the explosion has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Emergency officials said to expect traffic delays and road closures around Fox Street and Westchester Avenue as the investigation continues.