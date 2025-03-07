Bronx awarded $20 million grant for multiple beautification projects

The future of Morris Park in the Bronx is looking a little brighter after a $20 million grant was approved for the area.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Bronx won the eighth round of New York City's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant and the third round of New York Forward.

New York Forward is a state program created to invigorate downtown in New York's smaller communities.

Playground, bus stop improvements among list of Morris Park projects

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson shared she and other city partners are planning to use the $20 million to carry out a list of 32 tentative projects to enhance the Morris Park area.

"We really see this as one of our transit and economic hubs that is ripe for more development, and we're looking at it from the perspective of growing our economy, creating more jobs and looking at economic development. This $20 million is a major investment and a recognition of the fact that our borough is ripe for development," Gibson said.

One of the projects describes improvements to Loreto Playground in the Bronx.

Jeremy Warneke, the district manager of Community Board 11, said he expressed the need for some of the upgrades for the park to Gibson. He's glad to see them included in the plan.

"This is a pretty prominent neighborhood park during the summer. It is highly used, is highly occupied. We'll look, but you'll see, you know, the pavement, lots of cracks, especially the basketball courts," Warneke said. "The other thing is, I know the Morris Park [Business Improvement District] will complain about is the playground area with, you know, it's got a lot of weeds coming up right now."

Other projects on the list include providing bus shelter, lighting and benches to bus stops on East Tremont between Commonwealth and St. Lawrence Avenue, as well as cleaning graffiti and upgrading pedestrian infrastructure in other parts of Morris Park.

Gibson expressed that although there is a focus area for the grant, its impact spreads throughout the borough.

"While it's focusing on one area, that's an infusion of money and revenue for the entire Bronx. The very best is yet to come. There will be more partnerships, more opportunities, and we really are about this work when it comes to making a difference in the Bronx," she said.

Currently, the projects are being discussed and there's no timeline on when they'll be completed.

