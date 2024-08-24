2 shootings on same Bronx block in less than 24 hours leave 16-year-old boy, FedEx worker injured

Two shootings on same Bronx block in 24 hours

NEW YORK –Two people were shot on the same block in the Bronx in less than 24 hours this week. A FedEx worker was grazed by a bullet in the first shooting, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the second.

Both happened on Jennings Street between Vyse and Bryant avenues.

FedEx worker grazed by bullet after attempted robbery

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, investigators said two suspects fired a hail of bullets from a scooter after they tried to steal another man's moped, but instead of hitting their intended target, a bullet grazed a 20-year-old FedEx worker in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Another FedEx worker who was out on his route Friday told CBS News New York the victim is doing OK.

No arrests have been made.

16-year-old boy on scooter shot in neck

The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said a 16-year-old riding on the back of a moped traveling on Jennings Street was shot in the neck.

Surveillance video shows the man driving the scooter jumping off the bike and running away as a group of people try to help the teen left bleeding on the ground.

First responders rushed the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor said he saw a group of masked scooter riders speeding around the area before the shooting.

"Running around on mopeds for about an hour, up and down the neighborhood. Up and down, up and down, up and down. The next thing I know what happened, I heard a shot up there and that was it ... They had masks on and everything," the neighbor said.

Police suspect there may be a gang connection, though so far the 16-year-old has not been linked a particular gang.

There have not been any arrests in the second shooting, either.

Neighbors worry about children's safety

People in the neighborhood said both of the shootings happened right in front of day care. Now they worry about their children being outside.

"My babies really are not out here. We're in the house or we're out and about, we're really not on the streets, per se ... Because a lot of violence and stuff like that," one mother said.

"It's nerve-racking. I bring my kids here every day, every single day, so to hear something like this going on, it's concerning," one father said.

New York City Police Department stats show there have been 23 shooting incidents in the 42nd Precinct so far this year, the same number as last year.

The NYPD said it continues to crack down on illegal mopeds, which police believe were used in both crimes.

So far, they don't believe the two shootings are connected.