Watch CBS News

Two shootings on same Bronx block in 24 hours

Two people were shot on the same Bronx block in separate incidents in 24 hours, including a 16-year-old. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke to community members who said they don't feel safe going outside.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.