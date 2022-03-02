Broadway theater to be named after legendary James Earl Jones

NEW YORK -- A Broadway legend is being honored.

The Cort Theatre on West 48th Street will soon become the James Earl Jones Theatre in recognition of the 91-year-old actor.

In 1958, Jones played his first role at the Cort Theatre and went on to appear in 21 Broadway shows, winning two Tony Awards.

The Schubert Organization, Broadway's biggest landlord, plans to hold a formal dedication this summer when the theatre reopens after renovations.

The James Earl Jones Theatre will be the second Broadway house named for a Black artist, following the August Wilson Theatre, which took on the name in 2005.