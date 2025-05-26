Broadway Junction $500M overhaul sparks hope and fear for Brooklyn transit hub

A sweeping $500 million investment to modernize Broadway Junction, one of Brooklyn's busiest transit hubs, is now underway.

However, some community leaders worry the overhaul of the transit hub at the intersection of East New York, Brownsville, and Bed-Stuy will gentrify the neighborhood as private developers submit proposals alongside public infrastructure upgrades.

Major Brooklyn transit hub will become ADA compliant

Broadway Junction is Brooklyn's third-busiest subway station, according to New York City. It connects five subway lines and sees about 100,000 riders daily, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says.

Despite the volume of riders it sees every day, Broadway Junction remains one of the city's few major transit centers not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

That's set to change with a massive MTA accessibility overhaul, which includes replacing three escalators, installing seven elevators and a new station entrance. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Broadway Junction, located at the intersection of East New York, Brownsville, and Bed-Stuy, is Brooklyn's third-busiest subway station, according to New York City. CBS News New York

"We champion it. It's our tax dollars. $500 million are being invested not because of any political goodwill," said Paul Muhammad, a local homeowner and co-chair of land use at Brooklyn's Community Board 5. "We want it and nothing to impede that."

Muhammad, who has long advocated for accessibility improvements at the station, emphasized the historic neglect felt by residents.

"It goes along the same systematic disenfranchisement we witnessed for years here in New York. I got to be quite frank with that," he said.

Meanwhile, the New York City Economic Development Corporation has committed to building new pedestrian plazas and transforming underused public spaces. Streetscape construction is set to begin in 2028, according to NYCEDC.

Gentrification fears amid major redevelopment

As public realm improvements progress, private developers are also eyeing the surrounding blocks for major redevelopment -- including a rezoning proposal that would allow four high-rise towers to be built near the station.

That prospect has sparked anxiety among some community leaders who worry the dual influx of public and private investment could lead to congestion and gentrification.

"The area is congested enough and you can't have two different things going on at the same time," said Alice Lowman, chairwoman of Brooklyn's Community Board 5. "We're talking about a high-rise of 24 stories, then we're talking about equipment to get the elevators and the escalators done."

Boris Santos, president of the East New York Community Land Trust, said residents are right to feel wary.

"When public investment comes, private investment is right behind it," he said. "That's why the concern of making sure our people don't get displaced, pushed out, priced out, etc... is a real, valid one."

Santos pointed to the newly completed Human Resources Administration building near Broadway Junction with its promise of improved access to services as a reminder of what's at stake.

"When it comes to investment, there's also a long history in the city that displacement involves along with it," he said. "And we want to make sure that that is not the future that we see in this beautiful, beautiful stronghold that's still Black and Brown Brooklyn."

In a statement, NYCEDC said, "Our work surrounding Broadway Junction is responsive to the community's requests and is a major step forward to transform this hub into an area where families can live, work, and play."

The city's plan also includes efforts to boost workforce development in the nearby East New York Industrial Business Zone.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.