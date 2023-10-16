Star-studded Broadway Forever concert recognizes volunteers, community organizers in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A star-studded event on Sunday recognized volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place.
Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. hosted the Broadway Forever concert at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx.
There were performances by Broadway stars, including Tony Award winner Alex Newell, Adam Pascal and more.
Sunday's event kicked off with volunteer revitalizing two South Bronx parks.
