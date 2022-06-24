Mayor Adams calls to expand pedestrian space on Broadway after horrific crash that left 3 injured

Several bystanders jump in to help after cab jumps curb and strikes pedestrians in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a proposal to make New York City streets safer.

The plan calls to expand pedestrian space and calm traffic on Broadway between West 25th and 32nd streets. That's where Monday's horrific crash occurred, when a taxi driver slammed into three pedestrians, leaving them seriously injured.

In the wake of that crash, demonstrators gathered Thursday for a rally, calling on the mayor to make a larger stretch of Broadway completely car-free.

"We can imagine it away from the space that is mostly for vehicles, to go from one side of the island to another and really see what we can do to make it more pedestrian friendly, make it safer for bicyclists," protester Samir Lavingia said.

The mayor says by the end of June, Broadway from 27th to 29th streets will be open to pedestrians.