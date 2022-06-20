Several people hurt after cab jumps curb in Manhattan

Multiple people hurt after cab jumps curb in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Several people are injured after police say a cab jumped a curb in Manhattan.

It happened around 1 p.m. at 29th Street and Broadway.

First responders treated six people, three with serious injuries and three with non-life threatening.

There's no word on what caused the car to lose control.

