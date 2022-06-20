Watch CBS News
Several people hurt after cab jumps curb in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Several people are injured after police say a cab jumped a curb in Manhattan. 

It happened around 1 p.m. at 29th Street and Broadway. 

First responders treated six people, three with serious injuries and three with non-life threatening.   

There's no word on what caused the car to lose control. 

