Broadway's "The Book of Mormon" cancels performances through May 17 after fire at Eugene O'Neill Theatre

All Broadway performances of "The Book of Mormon" have been canceled through Sunday, May 17, following Monday's fire at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

In a statement, ATG Entertainment said the fire was limited to a booth where spotlight operators work. The blaze grew to three alarms, and damage led the New York City Department of Buildings to issue a vacate order. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"ATG Entertainment and 'The Book of Mormon' are currently working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building," ATG Entertainment said in a statement.

Wednesday night, some ticketholders from out of town arrived at the theater, saying they were surprised to learn performances have been canceled.

According to ATG Entertainment, impacted ticketholders should be notified via their point of purchase to receive refunds or reschedule for another performance.

A moisture control system was seen outside Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre on May 6, 2026, two days after a fire broke out at the venue. CBS News New York

ATG Entertainment said they will provide an update next week regarding future performances, which they say are expected to resume in the coming weeks.

The theater first opened in 1925 and operated under a handful of different names until 1959, when it was renamed after playwright Eugene O'Neill.

"It's always heartbreaking when something like this happens to such a historic piece of the Theater District, and a theater that's been such a long-standing piece of Broadway history," Manhattan resident Christina Hart said. "Hopefully with the improvements, it prevents things like this from happening again."

"The Book of Mormon," which opened in 2011, is the longest running show to perform at the theater. Earlier this year, the Tony Award-winning musical celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway.

The fire happened just over a month before what the show is calling "Magical Mormon Mystery Week," when original cast members are scheduled to make special appearances for a week of performances. The event is taking place from June 9-14 and will mark 15 years since the 65th Annual Tony Awards. "The Book of Mormon" won nine Tony Awards that year, including Best Musical.