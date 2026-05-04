Fire breaks out on roof of Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre

Firefighters responded to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theater Monday morning after a blaze broke out on the roof.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. and quickly grew to three alarms.

Citizen.com

There were no injuries reported, but the emergency response disrupted the heavily trafficked area near 49th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing up their tower ladders onto the roof of the theater.

Clouds of smoke were also visible emerging from the roof.

The venue first opened in 1925, and has operated under a handful of names until 1959.

The theater has been home to "The Book of Mormon" since 2011, when the show won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It marked its 15th anniversary earlier this year.

There are no scheduled performances for the show Monday, and there's no word yet whether Monday's incident will have any impact on Tuesday's performances.