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Fire breaks out on roof of Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre

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Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger,
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
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Firefighters responded to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theater Monday morning after a blaze broke out on the roof. 

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. and quickly grew to three alarms. 

eugene-oneill-theater-fire-2.jpg
Citizen.com

There were no injuries reported, but the emergency response disrupted the heavily trafficked area near 49th Street and Eighth Avenue. 

Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing up their tower ladders onto the roof of the theater. 

Clouds of smoke were also visible emerging from the roof. 

The venue first opened in 1925, and has operated under a handful of names until 1959. 

The theater has been home to "The Book of Mormon" since 2011, when the show won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It marked its 15th anniversary earlier this year.

There are no scheduled performances for the show Monday, and there's no word yet whether Monday's incident will have any impact on Tuesday's performances. 

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