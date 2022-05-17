Man in his 50s killed in Brooklyn fire
NEW YORK -- A man in his 50s is dead following a fire in Brooklyn.
The flames broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a building on Brighton 5th Street in Brighton Beach.
Investigators said the victim was found in the basement and was believed to be subletting the apartment.
He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
