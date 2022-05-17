Watch CBS News
Man in his 50s killed in Brooklyn fire

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man in his 50s is dead following a fire in Brooklyn. 

The flames broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a building on Brighton 5th Street in Brighton Beach

Investigators said the victim was found in the basement and was believed to be subletting the apartment. 

He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

There's no word on what caused the fire.

CBSNewYork Team
May 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

