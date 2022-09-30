Watch CBS News
CDC issues warning about listeria outbreak linked to brie, camembert cheese

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a listeria outbreak linked to brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese.

The company sells under multiple brand names.

Six people have been infected in six states, including New Jersey. Five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Old Europe Cheese has issued a recall for all brie and camembert products with best-by dates through Dec. 14.

For more details on the outbreak, click here.

