Arrest warrant reveals new details in shooting death of Bridgeport, Conn. firefighter

An active-duty Bridgeport firefighter was killed after a man shot him in a fit of rage at a Connecticut home, according to an arrest warrant.

Jabari Bush, 41, was arraigned in court Monday morning. The warrant said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home overnight Saturday, where he found her and Terrence Cramer.

Bush shouted, "You're here with another man," before punching the ex-girlfriend in the face, police said. He then allegedly shot 41-year-old Cramer, killing him.

Bush was charged with murder, home invasion and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

Court records show Bush has a 2004 conviction for assault. In recent years he has held a full-time job as a mechanic, and owns a home.

"Everyone counted on him"

More than 60 Bridgeport firefighters packed the courtroom to show their support.

Armando Cora, an assistant fire chief, spoke after the arraignment, hailing Cramer.

"Everyone counted on him, relied on him to show up, especially during the fire," he said. "I remember seeing him at a couple of fires where he was a nozzleman and just fearless. Going in, doing his job and doing what was expected of him."

Firefighter Terrence Cramer, 41, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Stratford, Conn. City of Bridgeport

Cramer was a father of three and a member of the fire department for nearly a decade.

"I recall on Sunday talking to a couple of other firefighters how they had conversations on how he wanted to raise his boys to make sure they grew up to be good young men," Cora said.

Mayor Joe Ganim issued a statement saying Cramer "was not only a valued member of our Fire Department, but also a proud public servant whose loss will be felt deeply across our entire city."

All flags at municipal buildings are being flown at half-staff this week in honor of Cramer.

"He liked saving people," son says

Cramer's 10-year-old son, Jackson, said his dad was passionate about firefighting.

"He liked saving people because it made him feel good, and he always wanted to be a firefighter," he said.

Shanyah Neal Walker, Cramer's stepdaughter, described him as sweet, brave and courageous.

"It's very heartbreaking. There are so many questions I have as far as why, how, answers that I might never get," she said.