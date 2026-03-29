Connecticut man charged with murder of Bridgeport firefighter
A Connecticut man is charged with the murder of an active-duty Bridgeport firefighter in a shooting, police said Sunday.
Stratford Police said officers arrested Jabari Bush after they found Terrence Cramer bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound in a shooting on Feeley Street overnight on March 28.
Cramer, who lived in Bridgeport, was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene, police said.
The 41-year-old was a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department for nearly a decade.
"Firefighter Cramer served the City of Bridgeport with dedication and honor for 9.5 years, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and safety of others," the department wrote in a Facebook post confirming his death.
Mayor Joe Ganim issued a statement saying Cramer "was not only a valued member of our Fire Department, but also a proud public servant whose loss will be felt deeply across our entire city."
"I join Chief [Lance] Edwards and the members of the Bridgeport Fire Department in mourning [Cramer's] tragic passing," the mayor said.
Bush, 41, was taken into custody following a brief vehicle pursuit in Derby, nearly 15 hours after officers discovered Cramer wounded, police said.
He was charged with murder, home invasion and criminal possession of a firearm.
Stratford Police said they were assisted by the New Haven, Seymour, Shelton, Derby and Connecticut State police departments.