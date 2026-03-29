Connecticut man charged with murder of Bridgeport firefighter

A Connecticut man is charged with the murder of an active-duty Bridgeport firefighter in a shooting, police said Sunday.

Stratford Police said officers arrested Jabari Bush after they found Terrence Cramer bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound in a shooting on Feeley Street overnight on March 28.

Cramer, who lived in Bridgeport, was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene, police said.

The 41-year-old was a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department for nearly a decade.

Bridgeport Firefighter Terrence Cramer City of Bridgeport

"Firefighter Cramer served the City of Bridgeport with dedication and honor for 9.5 years, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and safety of others," the department wrote in a Facebook post confirming his death.

Mayor Joe Ganim issued a statement saying Cramer "was not only a valued member of our Fire Department, but also a proud public servant whose loss will be felt deeply across our entire city."

"I join Chief [Lance] Edwards and the members of the Bridgeport Fire Department in mourning [Cramer's] tragic passing," the mayor said.

Bush, 41, was taken into custody following a brief vehicle pursuit in Derby, nearly 15 hours after officers discovered Cramer wounded, police said.

He was charged with murder, home invasion and criminal possession of a firearm.

Stratford Police said they were assisted by the New Haven, Seymour, Shelton, Derby and Connecticut State police departments.