Brian Sicknick's brother blasts President Trump's Jan. 6 pardons

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The brother of Brian Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on on the Capitol, spoke out in Washington, D.C. Wednesday about President Trump's decision to grant clemency to some 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants.

"Brian died defending the United States Capitol against a mob of thousands that were sent by, who many believe, a fearmongering narcissist who resides, and currently resides, at the White House. The mob wielded chemical sprays, Tasers, baseball bats, sharpened flagpoles as well as guns," Ken Sicknick said. "According to former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, it was likely the largest single-day mass assault of law enforcement officers in our nation's history. Roughly 140 officers were injured that day, 172 defendants were found to have assaulted the police with deadly or dangerous weapons, including the defendant who assaulted my brother Brian."

U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick died after riotous mob attacked nation's capital. U.S. Capitol Police photo

Sicknick blasted Mr. Trump's decision to pardon those involved. The clemency decision included those convicted of crimes including assaulting police officers. The president also ordered the dismissal of any pending cases related the attack on the Capitol.

"The mob that attacked the Capitol and assaulted law enforcement were not persecuted. They were prosecuted. The current White House administration is doing all it can to erase this day from history. They have and continue to present false and misleading statements regarding the facts of what happened leading up to and including that day," Sicknick said. "There's an attempt to silence any media or politician who may criticize him or point out his responsibility for the events of January 6. Threatening politicians, some of whom are here today, with prosecutions for making public what he did that day. Threatening media outlets with the revocation of their licenses for diverging from what he wants his minions to hear and actually pointing out the truth."

Mr. Trump has previously called those arrested, tried and convicted "hostages." He signed the clemency order just hours after he was sworn in.

Sicknick said he will continue to speak out about Jan. 6.

"I will continue to speak out about the injustices I see being done to my family, to Brian's service and memory, and to his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, even though I may feel powerless myself. I will not let the true events of January 6 be forgotten or deliberately erased from history," Sicknick said. "Do not let what occurred on January 6, 2021 be forgotten."

U.S. Capitol Police officers guard the remains of Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021. Demetrius Freeman / Getty

The D.C. medical examiner's office said Brian Sicknick died of natural causes after suffering from two strokes caused by a clot in an artery, noting "all that transpired played a role in his condition," a reference to his defense of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

After his death, Sicknick's remains lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol.