The Brass Queens win New York City's first Riders' Choice Award
NEW YORK -- A first-of-its-kind award was handed out in New York City on Thursday.
The Brass Queens are the winners of the MTA's Music Under New York Riders' Choice Award.
The band is made up of an all-female horn section that blends funk, soul and hip-hop.
The contest invited New Yorkers to vote for their favorite subway performers.
The grand prize was a recording session with Atlantic Records.
