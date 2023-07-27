Watch CBS News
The Brass Queens win New York City's first Riders' Choice Award

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A first-of-its-kind award was handed out in New York City on Thursday.

The Brass Queens are the winners of the MTA's Music Under New York Riders' Choice Award.

The band is made up of an all-female horn section that blends funk, soul and hip-hop.

The contest invited New Yorkers to vote for their favorite subway performers.

The grand prize was a recording session with Atlantic Records.

July 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

