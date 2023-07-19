Subway musicians competing in New York City's first-ever Riders' Choice Award

NEW YORK -- Performers you may recognize from underground are now being given the spotlight.

The Partnership for New York City and the MTA are holding the first-ever Riders' Choice Award for musicians who perform on subway platforms.

The winners will get a recording session with Atlantic Records.

Three finalists have been selected to compete for the top prize -- Afro Dominicano, Augie Bello and Brass Queens.

Voting takes place online through July 26.

To watch performances from the finalists and vote for your favorite, visit welovenyc.nyc/mta.