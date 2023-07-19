Watch CBS News
Local News

Subway musicians competing in New York City's first-ever Riders' Choice Award

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Subway performers competing in NYC's first-ever Riders' Choice Award
Subway performers competing in NYC's first-ever Riders' Choice Award 00:33

NEW YORK -- Performers you may recognize from underground are now being given the spotlight.

The Partnership for New York City and the MTA are holding the first-ever Riders' Choice Award for musicians who perform on subway platforms.

The winners will get a recording session with Atlantic Records.

Three finalists have been selected to compete for the top prize -- Afro Dominicano, Augie Bello and Brass Queens.

Voting takes place online through July 26.

To watch performances from the finalists and vote for your favorite, visit welovenyc.nyc/mta.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.