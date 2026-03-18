Branchburg, N.J., fire tears through row of apartment homes

A fire in Branchburg, New Jersey, ripped through an apartment and townhome complex on Wednesday morning.

Video from Chopper 2 shows firefighters dousing the smoldering roof of the structure on Old York Road.

Chopper 2

Police said the inferno started at around 5:30 a.m. at the Red Rock Preserve Apartments complex and drew a large response from firefighters.

Smoke was billowing from the roof as firefighters on ladders were spraying it with water.

The chopper videos show part of the roof was completely gone after being consumed by the flames.

Chopper 2

So far, no injuries have been reported.

There was no immediate word from officials on how many people were inside when the fire started.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.