Funky-smelling Bradford pear among 30 invasive trees, plants getting banned in New Jersey

New Jersey is banning more than two dozen invasive trees and plants, including the Bradford pear, which residents say emits a strange odor when it blooms every spring.

The Invasive Species Management Act outlaws the sale and spread of 30 species, like the Bradford (or Callery) pear, Japanese barberry and running bamboo, throughout the Garden State.

Homeowners won't need to remove anything from their yards, however, since the law targets future sales only, not existing landscapes.

The rules will phase in over the next few years after former Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law on his last day in office.

"A little bit like B.O."

The Bradford pear bursts into bloom each spring, and it stinks every time, residents say.

"It's like a little bit sweet, but also a little bit funky," said Chris Calabrese, of Jersey City. "A little bit like fresh-cut grass, but also a little bit like B.O."

Bradford pear trees in Jersey City. CBS News New York

The smell isn't the only issue with the Bradford pear. As an invasive tree, it also creates an ecological problem, spreading easily into the wild and pushing out native trees.

"Our forests have taken a bit of a beating recently with pests and pathogens. And being outcompeted by invasive species just inflicts more harm to our forests," said Dr. Nicole Davi, an environmental science professor at William Paterson University.

William Paterson is using state grant money to plant 180 native trees on its campus in Wayne.

"Natives bring in pollinators. Natives support bird life. Natives have evolved here. So it supports a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem," Davi said.

List of banned species