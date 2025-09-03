Funeral held for off-duty NYPD officer killed in BQE motorcycle crash

A funeral was held Wednesday for an NYPD officer who died in a motorcycle crash last week on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Officer Jay Peña, 33, was off duty last Wednesday morning when police said his motorcycle collided with a box truck on the BQE near Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was later arrested on charges of leaving a deadly crash and operating an unregistered vehicle without a license.

NYPD Officer Jay Peña mourned in home borough of Brooklyn

Peña was born and raised in Sunset Park, Brooklyn and served with the NYPD's 48th Precinct in the Bronx.

More than 100 officers lined up Wednesday morning outside Our Lady of Angels Church in Bay Ridge, where Peña was remembered as a dedicated officer, son and friend.

"I've known him since 12 years old from Boy Scouts. He was a student of my wife. My wife worked as a teacher. She taught his brother. And I've known him for many years," family friend Herman Serran said. "He was close friends with my two sons, so he was always at my house. Very close."

"We were in the same platoon. He was a very good officer," said friend Mayalk Dabla. "I would say he was an asset to the department, always up to the mark. And it's a big loss."

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined mourners for the private service honoring Peña's life and service.