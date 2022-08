NEW YORK - A boom truck toppled over in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene after the truck toppled over. Video shows the vehicle on its side, with the extended crane lying on the sidewalk.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a construction site at 36th Street and 5th Avenue in Sunset Park.

No injuries have been reported.