Bomb threat that forced York College, high school students to evacuate deemed a hoax

NEW YORK -- Students at York College and a nearby high school in Queens returned safely to their buildings Monday afternoon after a bomb threat forced them to evacuate.

The college received an anonymous threat around 10 a.m., CBS2's Jim Smith reported from Chopper 2.

A heavy police presence was in the area around noon. Several surrounding streets were also closed off.

On Twitter, York College said NYPD determined the threatening call was a hoax and that it would resume a normal schedule on Tuesday.

3/4 We are grateful to our community for responding to this emergency in a calm, cooperative and organized manner, and we appreciate the quick and thorough response of the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/ltU0lAXuKa — York College CUNY (@YorkCollegeCUNY) March 7, 2022