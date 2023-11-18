Deadly Bergen County house fire under investigation
BOGOTA, N.J. -- A deadly house fire in Bergen County is under investigation.
The fire started around 6 a.m. Saturday at a home along River Road and West Main Street in Bogota.
Prosecutors say a woman was able to escape, but a man was found unconscious inside.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
A sign posted on the home says the building has been declared unsafe.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.