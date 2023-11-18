Watch CBS News
Deadly Bergen County house fire under investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BOGOTA, N.J. -- A deadly house fire in Bergen County is under investigation.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Saturday at a home along River Road and West Main Street in Bogota.

Prosecutors say a woman was able to escape, but a man was found unconscious inside.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A sign posted on the home says the building has been declared unsafe.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

