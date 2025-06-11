Body found in Long Island swimming pool identified as murder suspect, police say

A man found dead in a Long Island swimming pool has been identified, and police say he was wanted for murder.

The body of 23-year-old Matthew Zoll was discovered on May 25 inside the backyard pool in East Shoreham.

Suffolk County Police said they had been searching for Zoll since Nov. 9, 2024. Police said he was wanted for the murder of his father, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll, who was stabbed to death inside a home in Rocky Point.

Investigators search the area for weeks in November, but the son was never found.

"We are currently waiting for a DNA analysis to confirm that, but, you know, based again on all of the ancillary evidence that we were able to uncover, we are investigating that strong possibility," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said when the body was found last month.

A homeowner discovered the body when he opened his backyard pool for the season. Police said it appeared the body had been in the water for a while.

"It's just so disturbing. You take your pool cover off and... I mean, what if there was young children around or the poor family?" neighbor Sharon Healey said at the time.