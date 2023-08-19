Man's body found inside garbage bag in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a body was found in the Bronx on Saturday.

Officers were responding to a 911 call near Whitlock Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in the Longwood section around 11 a.m. when they found the body of a man inside a garbage bag in a shopping cart.

The sidewalk in that area is closed due to construction, and sources say the body was found near the construction site.

The NYPD's crime scene unit and forensics team was on the scene for several hours, trying to figure out what happened to that man, who killed that him and why.

Police have not released the name or age of the man yet.

The cause of death still unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.