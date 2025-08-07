Nearly a dozen rescued after boat starts to sink in Brooklyn

See It: Boat sinking in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

See It: Boat sinking in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

Nearly a dozen people had to be rescued when a boat started to sink Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a dock near Emmons Avenue and East 26th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said 11 passengers were rescued from the boat after it started taking on water.

The NYPD Harbor Unit and the FDNY both responded to assist. One minor injury was reported.

Chopper 2 flew over the boat early Thursday morning, and it appeared to be tied up but mostly submerged in the water. It also looked like there may be a sheen of leaked oil or fuel surrounding it.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the boat to sink or what the next steps will be.