Nearly a dozen rescued after boat starts to sink in Brooklyn

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories.
See It: Boat sinking in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
See It: Boat sinking in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn 00:46

Nearly a dozen people had to be rescued when a boat started to sink Wednesday night in Brooklyn. 

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a dock near Emmons Avenue and East 26th Street in Sheepshead Bay. 

Police said 11 passengers were rescued from the boat after it started taking on water. 

chopper-am-daily-08-07-2025-hi-res-still-06-30-3918.jpg
Nearly a dozen people had to be rescued when a boat started to sink Wednesday night in Brooklyn.  CBS News New York

The NYPD Harbor Unit and the FDNY both responded to assist. One minor injury was reported. 

Chopper 2 flew over the boat early Thursday morning, and it appeared to be tied up but mostly submerged in the water. It also looked like there may be a sheen of leaked oil or fuel surrounding it. 

At this point, it's unclear what caused the boat to sink or what the next steps will be. 

Renee Anderson

