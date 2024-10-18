"Blue Bloods" cast lights Empire State Building alongside families of fallen NYPD officers

NEW YORK — The cast of "Blue Bloods" visited the Empire State Building for a special lighting ceremony with the families of fallen NYPD officers Friday.

The ceremony was done in partnership with CBS Studios and the DEA Widows' and Children's Fund.

Families of fallen NYPD detectives attend Empire State Building lighting ceremony

Stephanie Diller, wife of slain NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller, attended the ceremony with 21-month-old son Ryan Diller, who got a high-five from "Blue Bloods" star Tom Selleck.

"We're just happy to be here to support them and thank them for supporting us," Stephanie Diller said.

Jonathan Diller was among the fallen heroes honored at the ceremony, along with fallen NYPD Det. Wenjian Liu.

Liu's widow Sanny Liu was there with daughter Angelina.

"This is an honor to be here," Sanny Liu said.

"To have support of the families of the men and women who actually put themselves on the line every day, it means more than anything," actor Donnie Wahlberg said.

Final episodes of "Blue Bloods" begin airing on CBS

The Empire State Building lit up in true blue for "Blue Bloods." The first of the long-running CBS drama's final eight episodes airs Friday night.

The show, which ranks in the top five broadcast TV shows in terms of ratings, is praised for helping the public see the challenging lives of police officers and their families.

"Fifteen years now ... There is a legacy to, I think, commemorate," Selleck said.

"It's a lot of gratitude ... The enthusiasm of a very large audience for a very long time," executive producer Kevin Wade said.

When asked about possible spinoffs, specials or movies, actress Marisa Ramirez said, "It should happen. We can make it happen now."

"We have eight episodes left ... We'll see what comes next," Wahlberg said.