Bloomfield lifts boil water advisory; Residents asked to conserve until pressure restored

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water emergency still in effect in 2 New Jersey towns
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- The boil water advisory has been lifted in Bloomfield, New Jersey. 

However, the water pressure has yet to return to normal, and people in the area are being asked to continue conserving water. 

Residents are asked to not use any water outdoors, take shorter showers, only run fully loaded dishwashers and washing machines, and flush toilets only when necessary. 

The North Jersey District Water Commission hopes to have full service restored in a day or two. 

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM

