Blood moon during partial lunar eclipse will be visible in NYC, but clouds may impact viewing

New Yorkers may be able to see the blood moon during the partial lunar eclipse Thursday, but they're going to have to stay up late.

The event will happen when the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. The partial eclipse starts at 10:34 p.m., and it will look like a bite is being taken out of the moon, according to NASA.

Residents should keep an eye out around 12:13 a.m. Friday, during the moment of greatest eclipse. That's when 96.3% of the moon's disk is within Earth's umbra, which is the darkest part of the shadow the Earth casts, space experts say.

As more of the moon falls into the shadow, it will appear darker and look a reddish-copper color. And unlike a solar eclipse, no special glasses are required for safe viewing.

However, clouds could obstruct the view for Tri-State Area residents. Strong storms and downpours are expected Thursday and will linger at night.

New York City had a total lunar eclipse and blood moon in March 2025, but it was too cloudy to see over the city and in the suburbs of Long Island and New Jersey.

Just two weeks ago, there was a total solar eclipse viewable in parts of Europe, including Spain. A partial eclipse was viewable in the New York City area, where a very small part of the sun looked cut out.

The next lunar eclipse viewable from North America will take place in February when the moon passes through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow, called the penumbra.