Solar eclipse today can be partially seen from NYC

New Yorkers will be able to catch a glimpse of the 2026 solar eclipse Wednesday, but only partially.

It is the only total solar eclipse of the year. The moon will pass directly between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the sun.

New York City will see just about 9% totality. NASA officials say people in the U.S. will see "only a small 'bite' taken out of the solar disk as the moon appears to just clip the sun."

The partial eclipse in the city begins at 1:07 p.m., with maximum viewing at 1:54 p.m. It ends at 2:38 p.m.

If you are going to try to see the spectacle, it's important to wear safe solar viewing glasses, or to use a solar viewer. Space experts remind people that eclipse glasses are are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses and are essential to protect your retinas from damage.

Viewers also should not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing the special glasses or using a solar viewer. This is because the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and can cause serious injuries, according to NASA.

Many of the best places to view totality are uninhabited, or not in North America. Western Iceland and northern Spain are in the path of totality.

Cities like Madrid, London and Paris will see at least 90% totality.