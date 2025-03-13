Watch CBS News
March 2025 lunar eclipse set for tonight as "Blood Moon" arrives. Here's when to see it around NYC.

By Renee Anderson

"Blood Worm Moon" set for March 2025 lunar eclipse
The March 2025 total lunar eclipse  should be visible tonight as what's called the "Blood Moon" shines over New York City and the suburbs of Long Island, the Hudson Valley and New Jersey.

Here's what to know about when and where to try to catch a glimpse.

What time will the 2025 lunar eclipse be visible in NYC?

The eclipse will be visible from the Earth's western hemisphere on Thursday, March 13 into Friday, March 14, depending on where you are. 

In our area, you'll have to stay up late -- or get up early -- to see the show. It will start at 1:26 a.m. Friday, and full totality will last nearly an hour from 2:26 a.m. to 3:31 a.m. It's expected to be over by 4:32 a.m.

Unfortunately for the viewing conditions, there will be lots of clouds and even some fog or drizzle in those overnight hours. 

Our forecasters say if they had to pick a best viewing spot, it would be in the central Hudson Valley, north of New York City. 

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align so the moon passes into the Earth's shadow. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of the shadow. 

Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons," because the moon can appear red-orange in color from the shadow. March's full moon is also called the "Worm Moon," signaling the start of spring is just days away. 

Our next total lunar eclipse is a little over four years away in June 2029.

Matthew Villafane and Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.

